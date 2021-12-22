e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Stock markets open in green: Sensex opens above 56,700, Nifty nears 16,900-markIndia reports 6,317 new COVID-19 cases, 318 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally at 213Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Bengaluru
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 01:46 PM IST

Centre has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Param Bir Singh: Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse Patil

PTI
Dilip Walse Patil | PTI

Dilip Walse Patil | PTI

Advertisement

The Centre has initiated disciplinary proceedings against suspended IPS officer Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Singh was placed under suspension earlier this month after he was named as an accused in multiple cases of extortion in Mumbai and Thane.

The former Mumbai police commissioner had earlier accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.

On Wednesday, Walse Patil submitted a written reply in the Lower House in response to a question asked by Abu Asim Azmi (of the Samajwadi Party), during the Question Hour on the first day of the state legislature's winter session.

"The Centre has initiated proceedings for disciplinary action under the All India Service Rules against Param Bir Singh," the minister said.

He said the state home department has got recommendation for the suspension of 28 police officials.

The home department has got information of serious offences involving 30 police officials, including Param Bir Singh, he said.

The state Director General of Police (DGP) has given a proposal for their suspension to ensure free and fair probe into the charges against them, Walse Patil said.

The home department has sought more details into the charges against them. These officials include five deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and five assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), he said.

So far, Param Bir Singh and Parag Manere (who served as the DCP) have been suspended, the minister informed.

Meanwhile, during discussions over a question on illegal sand trafficking, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat told the House that the state government will "fix the offset price for auction at Rs 600".

There is also a plan to reduce the time period to take a decision on the auction, and also consider invoking provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) after discussing the same with the law and judiciary department, he said.

So far, penalty amounting to Rs 1.21 crore has been recovered for illegal sand trafficking, he added.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra winter session off to a stormy start Maharashtra winter session off to a stormy start

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 01:46 PM IST
Advertisement