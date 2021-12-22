Centre has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Param Bir Singh: Maharashtra minister Dilip Walse Patil

The Centre has initiated disciplinary proceedings against suspended IPS officer Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Singh was placed under suspension earlier this month after he was named as an accused in multiple cases of extortion in Mumbai and Thane.

The former Mumbai police commissioner had earlier accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.

On Wednesday, Walse Patil submitted a written reply in the Lower House in response to a question asked by Abu Asim Azmi (of the Samajwadi Party), during the Question Hour on the first day of the state legislature's winter session.

"The Centre has initiated proceedings for disciplinary action under the All India Service Rules against Param Bir Singh," the minister said.

He said the state home department has got recommendation for the suspension of 28 police officials.

The home department has got information of serious offences involving 30 police officials, including Param Bir Singh, he said.

The state Director General of Police (DGP) has given a proposal for their suspension to ensure free and fair probe into the charges against them, Walse Patil said.

The home department has sought more details into the charges against them. These officials include five deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and five assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), he said.

So far, Param Bir Singh and Parag Manere (who served as the DCP) have been suspended, the minister informed.

Meanwhile, during discussions over a question on illegal sand trafficking, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat told the House that the state government will "fix the offset price for auction at Rs 600".

There is also a plan to reduce the time period to take a decision on the auction, and also consider invoking provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) after discussing the same with the law and judiciary department, he said.

So far, penalty amounting to Rs 1.21 crore has been recovered for illegal sand trafficking, he added.

