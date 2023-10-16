Central Railway Nets ₹202.25 Cr Revenue From Sale Of Scraps | representational pic/ FPJ

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has registered a revenue of Rs202.25 crore from the sale of scrap, making it the highest percentage increase among all zonalrailways in sales of scrap over the proportionate target for the period from April 30 to October 10.

“CR’s revenue of Rs193.45 crore up to September, compared to the proportionate sale target of Rs135 crore, demonstrates a remarkable 43.29% increase over the set target for the period. This accomplishment positions CR at the forefront of all railway units in terms of sales percentage above the proportionate target, and it continues to lead in this regard,” said an official.

“Zero-Scrap” mission

The milestone is in line with the “Zero-Scrap” mission, launched by the Indian Railway, aimed at ensuring every division, workshop, and shed is entirely free from scrap materials within a prescribed time. The railway has taken significant steps to identify and dispose of various types of scrap, including overaged locomotives, diesel surplus locomotives, unoperational rail lines, and overaged or accidental coaches, with a clear priority on this task.

“This was made possible through the sale of 13,662 metric tonne of rails, 12 locomotives, 174 coaches, and 107 wagons, which also includes the sale of the 20km Jamner-Pachora section narrow gauge line in Bhusawal division,” the official said.

Major contributions towards the “zero scrap” mission have come from various divisions and locations under CR.

Bhusawal division achieved a scrap sale of Rs40.65 crore, Matunga depot achieved a scrap sale of Rs30.97 crore, Mumbai division Rs30.07 crore, electric loco shed depot of Bhusaval Rs19.08 crore, Pune division Rs18.62 crore, Nagpur division Rs13.90 crore and Solapur division Rs13.24 crore.

