Central Railway Ticket-Checker Collects ₹1 Cr In Fines

Sunil Nainani | FPJ

Mumbai: A member of Central Railways’ ticket-checking squad collected more than Rs1 crore in fines from ticketless travellers in 152 working days – between April 1 and October 13.

Sunil Nainani surpassed the Rs1.5 crore-mark in fines in the previous financial year, from April 2022 to March 2023, making him a star performer in the Mumbai Division of CR.

In 2022-23, four ticket checkers from the Mumbai Division imposed penalties exceeding Rs1 crore. Nainani led the way, collecting Rs1.62 crore from 18,413 ticketless passengers. Bhim Reddy collected Rs1.03 crore, and MM Shinde and RD Bahot Rs1 crore each.

“Letting the passenger know their fault and counselling them is a big challenge for a ticket checker, but with a cool mind, I always tackled passengers and made them ready to pay fines,” Nainani said.

“Sunil Nainani’s dedication and commitment have not only helped Central Railways in revenue collection but have also set an inspiring example for his colleagues. His exceptional achievements underscore the importance of efficient ticket checking and the substantial impact it can have on railway finances,” a CR public relations executive said.

