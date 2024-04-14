Central Railway To Run 92 Additional Summer Special Train Services From Mumbai To Various States; Check Details Here

CR To Run 22 Summer Special Train Services On Passenger Requirement Between Mumbai & Chhapra | File Photo

Central Railway has decided to run 92 additional Summer Special train services to clear the extra rush of passengers.

CSMT-Banaras Weekly Special (10 trips)

01137 weekly special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 2.30 pm on every Sunday from 21st April 2024 to 19th May 2024 and arrive Banaras at 8 pm next day. (5 trips)

01138 weekly special will depart Banaras at 11 pm on every Monday from 22 April 2024 to 20 may and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 04.10 am third day. (5 trips)

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki and Varanasi.

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 18 Sleeper Class and 3 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans.

CSMT-Gorakhpur Weekly Special (12 trips)

01169 weekly special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 00.20 am on every Friday from 19th April 2024 to 24th May 2024 and arrive Gorakhpur at 08.20 am next day. (6 trips)

01102 weekly special will depart Gorakhpur at 11.20 am on every Saturday from 20th April 2024 to 25th May 2024 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 11.45 pm next day.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 3 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake Vans. (17 ICF Coaches)

Apart from that several trips CSMT-Mau Weekly Special also extended.

01079 weekly special has now been extended to run on 17.4.2024, 24.4.2024, 08.5.2024 & 15.05.2024 (additional 4 trips)

01080 weekly special has now been extended to run on 19.4.2024, 26.4.2024, 10.5.2024 & 17.05.2024 (additional 4 trips)

Halts, Timings & Composition will remain the same

LTT-Samastipur Unreserved Weekly Special (14 trips)

01039 unreserved weekly special will depart LTT Mumbai at 3.45 pm every Monday from 22.04.2024 to 03.06.2024 and will arrive Samastipur at 03.30 am on third day. (7 trips)

01040 unreserved weekly special will depart Samastipur at 06.30 am every Wednesday from 24.04.2024 to 04.06.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 4.45 pm next day. (7 trips)

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Patna and Barauni.

Composition: 22 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van. (22 Coaches)

LTT-Danapur Weekly Special (14 trips)

01155 weekly special will depart LTT Mumbai at 10.30 am on every Monday from 15.04.2024 to 27.05.2024 and will arrive Danapur at 7.00 pm next day. (7 trips)

01156 weekly special will depart Danapur at 10.00 pm every Tuesday from 16.04.2024 to 28.05.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 04.50 am on third day. (7 trips)

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Composition: 1 First AC, 1 First AC cum AC-II Tier, 2 AC-II Tier, 6 AC-III Tier, 8 General Second Class coaches including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans. (18 Coaches)

CSMT-Banaras Weekly Special (10 trips)

01141 weekly special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 2.30 pm on every Monday from 15.04.2024 to 13.05.2024 and arrive Banaras at 8.00 pm next day. (5 trips)

01142 weekly special will depart Banaras at 11.00 pm on every Tuesday from 16.04.2024 to 14.05.2024 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 04.45 hrs third day. (5 trips)

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki and Varanasi.

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 9 Sleeper Class and 11 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans. (22 ICF Coaches)

CSMT-Gorakhpur Weekly Special (10 trips)

01143 weekly special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 14.30 hrs on every Thursday from 18.04.2024 to 16.05.2024 and arrive Gorakhpur at 23.30 hrs next day. (5 trips)

01144 weekly special will depart Gorakhpur at 03.30 hrs on every Saturday from 20.04.2024 to 18.05.2024 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 13.30 hrs next day. (5 trips)

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: 2 AC-III Tier, 9 Sleeper Class and 11 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans. (22 ICF Coaches)

CSMT-Asansol Weekly Special (14 trips)

01145 weekly special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 11.05 hrs every Monday from 15.04.2024 to 27.05.2024 and will arrive Asansol at 02.15 hrs on third day. (7 trips)

01146 weekly special will depart Asansol at 21.00 hrs every Wednesday from 17.04.2024 to 29.05.2024 and will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 08.15 hrs on third day. (7 trips)

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Deoria Sadar, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Road, NSC Bose J Gomo, Dhanbad and Kulti.

Composition: 1 First AC, 2 AC-II Tier, 6 AC-III Tier Economy, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class including 1 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Van. (22 LHB Coaches)

Reservation: Bookings for summer special trains 01137, 01169, 01079, 01155, 01141, , 01143 and 01145 on special charges will open on 16.04.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are requested to avail these summer special train services.