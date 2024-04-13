Central Railway To Run 32 Additional Summer Special Train Services Between Mumbai And Thivim

File Photo

Considering the onset of the summer vacations and the increased demand for trains on the Konkan route, Railway has decided to run 32 additional Summer Special train services between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Thivim to clear the extra rush of passengers.

"Train number 01187 air conditioned Weekly special will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 10.15 pm every Thursday from 18th April to 06 th June and arrive Thivim at 09.50 am next day. In return direction train number 01188 AC Weekly special will depart Thivim at 4.35 pm every Friday from 19th April to 07th Jun and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 03.45 am next days" said an senior railway officials.

Composition of the train includes One First AC, 3 AC-2Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, One AC Pantry Car and 2 Generator Cars.

Apart from that train number

01129 second seating special will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 10.15 pm every Saturday from 20th April to 08 th June and arrive Thivim at 09.50 am next day. Similarly in return direction train number 01130 second seating special will depart Thivim at 4.35 pm every Sunday from 21st April to 09 th June and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai at 03.45 am next day.

Composition of this special train includes 10 Reserved second seating coaches, 12 unreserved second seating coaches including 2 Second seating cum guard’s brake van.

These special train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road in both directions.

Bookings for thses summer special trains on special charges will open on 13th April at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in