 Central Railway To Run 4 More Trips Of Ganpati Special Trains From Mumbai To Kudal; Check Details
Central Railway has announced four additional Unreserved Ganpati Special Trains from Mumbai to Kudal for the benefit of Ganpati devotees during the ensuing Ganpati Festival. Check full details here.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Representation | File Image

Mumbai: The most awaited Ganpati festival is finally here. After celebrating Hartalika Teej today, devotees are preparing for Ganesh Chaturthi which will be celebrated tomorrow (Sunday, September 7). Considering the rush of devotees travelling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav, the Central Railway (CR) has announced four more trips of Ganpati Special Trains.

CR has announced to run four additional trips of Unreserved Special Trains from Mumbai to Kudal. The trains will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Kamthe, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon, Kankavali and Sindhudurg.

Four Additional Services Details As Given By Central Railway

CSMT-Kudal 01181/01182 Unreserved Special – 2 trips

01181 Unreserved Special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 15.30 hrs on 07.09.2024(Saturday) & and will arrive Kudal at 03.30 hrs next day.

01182 Unreserved Special will depart Kudal at 04.30 hrs on 08.09.2024 (Sunday) & and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 16.40 hrs same day.

Composition for 01181/01182: 3 Sleeper Class, 4 Chair Car coaches and 13 General Second class including 2 Guard’s brake van. (20 ICF Coaches)

CSMT-Kudal 01103/01104 Unreserved Special – 2 trips

01103 Unreserved Special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 15.30 hrs on 08.09.2024(Sunday) & and will arrive Kudal at 03.30 hrs next day.

01104 Unreserved Special will depart Kudal at 04.30 hrs on 09.09.2024 (Monday) & and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 16.40 hrs same day.

Composition for 01103/01104: 4 Sleeper Class and 16 General Second class including 2 Guard’s brake van. (20 ICF Coaches)

"Passengers are requested to note that all the above trains will run as UNRESERVED and to be booked through UTS system with normal charges as applicable for superfast mail/express trains, before the departure. For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App," the statement released by CR said.

