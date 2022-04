Central Railway to run 36 weekly summer special trains between Mumbai to Nagpur, Malda

Central Railway will run 36 weekly summer special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Nagpur / Malda Town to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The trains will operate as follows:

CSMT-Nagpur Weekly – 18 trips

01033 weekly superfast will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Saturday at 00.20 hrs from 09.4.2022 to 04.6.2022 and arrive Nagpur at 15.32 hrs same day.

01034 weekly superfast will leave Nagpur every Sunday at 13.30 hrs from 10.4.2022 to 05.6.2022 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.10 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Maklapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class including guard's brake van and one generator van.

CSMT-Malda Town Weekly – 18 trips

01031 weekly superfast will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Monday at 11.05 hrs from 11.4.2022 to 06.6.2022 and arrive Malda Town at 00.45 hrs on third day.

01032 weekly will leave Malda Town every Wednesday at 12.20 hrs from 13.4.2022 to 08.6.2022 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.50 hrs on third day.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadyaya Jn, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa and New Farakka

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class including guard's brake van and generator van.

Reservation: Bookings for special train no.01033/01034 and 01031 on special charges will open on 8.4.2022 at all computerised reservation centres and on webiste www.irctc.co.in

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 03:35 PM IST