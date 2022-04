The GOI has directed the Maharashtra government to construct the Metro 3 depot at Aarey and not Kanjurmarg.

The GOI further directed the Maharashtra government to re-start work at the Aarey Depot site.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:58 PM IST