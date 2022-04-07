Person with suspected XE COVID-19 variant has recovered: Aaditya Thackeray

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

Aaditya Thackeray | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that a person suspected to be infected by the new XE COVID-19 variant has recovered.

He added that his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) for further examination in order to confirm the new variant.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:39 PM IST