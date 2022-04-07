Person with suspected XE COVID-19 variant has recovered: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that a person suspected to be infected by the new XE COVID-19 variant has recovered.

He added that his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) for further examination in order to confirm the new variant.

Person with suspected new variant has recovered fully & high-risk contacts have been COVID negative.Samples have been sent to NIBMG, to reconfirm the type of strain. We're working to ensure that we are all safe. I urge people to not panic, tweets Maharashtra Min Aaditya Thackeray pic.twitter.com/IhlW9mM5or — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:39 PM IST