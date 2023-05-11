Central Railway to run 14 Pune-Indore weekly summer special trains | Representative pic

Central Railway will run 14 additional summer special trains between Pune and Indore to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Details of the trains is given below:

09323 Summer Special will leave Pune at 05.10 hrs on every Friday from 19.05.2023 to 30.06.2023 (7 trips) and will arrive Indore at 23.55 hrs same day.

09324 Summer Special will leave Indore at 11.00 hrs on every Thursday from May 18 to June 19 (7 trips) and will arrive Pune at 03.10 hrs the next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain and Dewas

Composition: One First AC, Two AC-3 Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including Two Guards Brake Van.

Reservation: Bookings for 09323 special will begin at all computerised reservation centres and website www.irctc.co.in on May 13. For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers have been advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and others' safety.

