 Central Railway to run 14 Pune-Indore weekly summer special trains
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway to run 14 Pune-Indore weekly summer special trains

Central Railway to run 14 Pune-Indore weekly summer special trains

Check details of timings, days and halts.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway to run 14 Pune-Indore weekly summer special trains | Representative pic

Central Railway will run 14 additional summer special trains between Pune and Indore to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Details of the trains is given below:

09323 Summer Special will leave Pune at 05.10 hrs on every Friday from 19.05.2023 to 30.06.2023 (7 trips) and will arrive Indore at 23.55 hrs same day.

09324 Summer Special will leave Indore at 11.00 hrs on every Thursday from May 18 to June 19 (7 trips) and will arrive Pune at 03.10 hrs the next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain and Dewas

Composition: One First AC, Two AC-3 Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including Two Guards Brake Van.

Reservation: Bookings for 09323 special will begin at all computerised reservation centres and website www.irctc.co.in on May 13. For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers have been advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and others' safety.

Read Also
Mumbai: Western Railway runs 49 pairs of Summer Special trains to meet travel demand
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Orange Metro’s public hearing to take place at Niyojan Bhawan

Thane: Orange Metro’s public hearing to take place at Niyojan Bhawan

Caste discrimination against my son side-lined: IIT Bombay deceased student's father

Caste discrimination against my son side-lined: IIT Bombay deceased student's father

Central Railway to run 14 Pune-Indore weekly summer special trains

Central Railway to run 14 Pune-Indore weekly summer special trains

Thane: TMC to spend ₹10 crore to upgrade municipal schools in the city

Thane: TMC to spend ₹10 crore to upgrade municipal schools in the city

Thane: Free breast check-up camp organised by UMC to promote women's health awareness

Thane: Free breast check-up camp organised by UMC to promote women's health awareness