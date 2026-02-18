Central Railway To Launch Panvel–Alipurduar Amrit Bharat Express From February 23 For Long-Distance Weekly Service; Check Details

The new Amrit Bharat Express prepares for regular operations connecting Panvel and Alipurduar on a long-distance weekly route | File Picture

Mumbai, Feb 17: Central Railway will start regular services of the Panvel–Alipurduar–Panvel Amrit Bharat Express from 23.02.2026.

The inaugural run of the train was flagged off by the Hon’ble Prime Minister at a function recently.

Details of train services

Panvel–Alipurduar–Panvel Amrit Bharat Express (Weekly)

Train No. 11031 will depart Panvel at 11.50 hrs every Monday with effect from 23.02.2026 and arrive at Alipurduar at 13.50 hrs on the third day.

Train No. 11032 will depart Alipurduar at 04:45 hrs every Thursday with effect from 26.02.2026 and arrive at Panvel at 05.30 hrs on the third day.

Halts

Kalyan, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Piparia, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Bargarh, Prayagraj Cheoki, Meja Road, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur Jn, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Hasanpur Road, Khagariya, Mansi, Naugachia, Katihar, Barsoi, Kishanganj, Aluabari Road, New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Binnaguri and Hasimara.

Composition

08 Sleeper Class, 11 General Second Class, one Pantry Car and 02 Luggage-cum-Guard’s Brake Vans.

Reservation details

Reservation: Bookings for Train No. 11031 will open on 19.02.2026 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Bookings for unreserved coaches with normal charges can be done through the UTS system.

Passengers can also download the RailOne app for booking of tickets.

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

