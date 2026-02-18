 Indian Railways Extends Mumbai–Rewa Special Trains Until June 2026 To Ease Passenger Rush; Check Details
Indian Railways Extends Mumbai–Rewa Special Trains Until June 2026 To Ease Passenger Rush; Check Details

Indian Railways has extended Mumbai–Rewa special train services till June 2026 with 34 additional trips to manage heavy passenger rush, keeping schedules unchanged and opening reservations through IRCTC and railway booking systems.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 02:54 AM IST
article-image
Special long-distance trains at Mumbai’s CSMT continue operations as Railways extend services to manage rising passenger demand | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 17: Railways will extend the periodicity of special trains running between Mumbai and Rewa to clear the extra rush of passengers, as under:

CSMT Mumbai–Rewa Specials – 34 trips

02188 CSMT Mumbai–Rewa special running every Friday is now extended to run from 27.02.2026 to 26.06.2026 (17 trips).

02187 Rewa–CSMT Mumbai special running every Thursday is now extended to run from 26.02.2026 to 25.06.2026 (17 trips).

There will be no change in days of run, timings, composition and halts.

Passengers are requested to avail the special train services.

Reservation details

Reservation: Bookings for Special train No. 02188 will open on 18.02.2026 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in for trips within the Advanced Reservation Period (ARP).

Bookings for journeys beyond the ARP shall open on the corresponding subsequent ARP dates as applicable.

Bookings for unreserved coaches with normal charges can be done through the UTS system.

Passengers can also download the RailOne app for booking of tickets.

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

