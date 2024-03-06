 Central Railway Hits Record Highs in 2023-24; 8.7% Surge In Ridership, 14.43% Rise In Revenue
Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 09:38 PM IST
Central Railway | File

The fiscal 2023-24 has proved to be a year of many highs for the Central Railway. With an impressive ridership of 1,449.53 million bringing a whopping Rs6700.80 crore revenue, the CR saw a 8.7% and 14.43% increase in both the metrics as compared to the last financial year.

The success soared further as the CR also stood first in the non-fare revenue generation. Amassing Rs110.99 crore, it witnessed a 40.74% rise as compared to the last fiscal's earnings. In terms of non-fare revenue, the Western Railway came second, while its Northern counterpart clinched the second spot in terms of ridership.

A CR official said that the remarkable financial performance includes the awarding of 12 tenders through e-auction, with an annual license fee of Rs9.83 crore. Notable contracts involve battery-operated carts at key stations and the upkeep of AC dormitories and retiring rooms at LTT. 

