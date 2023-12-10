Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Safety Inspection Of Daund Chord Line In Pune Division

Ram Karan Yadav, general manager, Central Railway | FPJ

Ram Karan Yadav, the general manager of Central Railway, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Daund Chord Line of Pune Division on December 9. He inspected various safety aspects of tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment structures.

Yadav conducted a window trailing inspection of the Daund Chord Line of the Pune Division along with divisional railway manager Indu Dubey; Prakash Upadhyay, CPM GSU, and branch officers of Pune Division.

At Pune Railway Station, Yadav was welcomed by Additional DRM Brijesh Kumar Singh and branch officers.