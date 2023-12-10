 Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Safety Inspection Of Daund Chord Line In Pune Division
Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav Conducts Safety Inspection Of Daund Chord Line In Pune Division

Yadav inspected various safety aspects of tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment structures.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Ram Karan Yadav, general manager, Central Railway | FPJ

Ram Karan Yadav, the general manager of Central Railway, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Daund Chord Line of Pune Division on December 9. He inspected various safety aspects of tracks, signaling, and overhead equipment structures.

Yadav conducted a window trailing inspection of the Daund Chord Line of the Pune Division along with divisional railway manager Indu Dubey; Prakash Upadhyay, CPM GSU, and branch officers of Pune Division.

At Pune Railway Station, Yadav was welcomed by Additional DRM Brijesh Kumar Singh and branch officers.

