Mumbai News: Central Railway's General Manager Surprises Employees With Unannounced Station Inspection

In a surprising move, the General Manager of Central Railway, Ram Karan Yadav, conducted an unannounced inspection on Wednesday morning, leaving both employees and passengers astounded. Even high-ranking officials of the Mumbai division were reportedly unaware of this impromptu examination.

GM Yadav boarded Kasara local

Sources reveal that only three officials were privy to the inspection, with the GM instructing utmost secrecy about the operation. Originally planning to board the Koyana Express from CSMT to Kalyan, GM Yadav altered his plan last minute, boarding a Kasara-bound fast local from CSMT and disembarking at Thane.

The unexpected and hands-on approach of GM Ram Karan Yadav has left a lasting impression, sparking hopes for continued improvements in the Central Railway's services.

Thane station master was unaware of inspection

During the inspection at Thane station, neither the station master nor Railway Protection Force (RPF) and government officials were informed about the GM's visit. Station master and RPF were reportedly shocked upon discovering the inspection had taken place without their knowledge.

"After the inspection, when the Thane station master learned that the team had examined the deputy station master's cabin and interacted with him, he was visibly surprised," mentioned an official. The station master eagerly sought the GM's observations on the condition of Thane station.

Commuters hail GM's visit

A regular passenger Shekhar Garwar, who happened to be present at the booking office, recounted, "He was inquiring about ticketing arrangements and passenger amenities. I later came to know that he is the General Manager of Central Railway."

Expressing his amazement, Garwar added, "It was the first time in my travel history that a general manager silently visited the station, keenly observing cleanliness and security arrangements."

Another passenger shared concerns about local train congestion, urging the introduction of more trains and improvement in punctuality. "I am surprised that the general manager of Central Railway traveled in a crowded second-class compartment, silently gauging the daily challenges faced by commuters. This kind of inspection is a positive sign," said Shailendra Khote, a regular commuter from Thane.