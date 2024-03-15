 Central Railway Expands Packaged Drinking Water Options For Passengers; Approves 13 Additional Brands
In case of shortage of rail neer packed drinking water of these brands can be sale on the stations as well as in trains.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
As the summer heat approaches, Central Railways has taken proactive steps to enhance passenger comfort by approving 13 additional brands of packaged drinking water to be available at stations and on trains recently apart from rail neer. In case of shortage of rail neer packed drinking water of these brands can be sale on the stations as well as in trains.

13 approved brands

The 13 approved brands of bottled drinking water apart from Railneer are Health Plus, Rococo, Gallons, Nimbus, Oxy Blue, SunRich, Elvish, Eionita, Involife, Oxyone, Deven ,Oxyrize and Kanhaiyaa.

"The decision to introduce more brands aligns with Railways' commitment to improving passenger experience, particularly during the upcoming heatwave, ensuring travellers have ample options to stay hydrated during their journey," said an official.

"Passengers can now choose from a wider selection of trusted brands, adding convenience and flexibility to their travel experience. These brands, including Health Plus, Rococo, Gallons, and others, are regularly checked and certified by competent authorities," he said.

"This initiative underscores Indian Railways' dedication to meeting the increasing demand for drinking water, especially during the summer season, when staying hydrated is crucial for passenger well-being," said an official.

