Celebrate Diwali safely at home, avoid social gatherings: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged people to celebrate Diwali safely at home and avoid social gatherings.

While cautioning people that acting irresponsibly during the festivals may lead to a second wave of infections, Thackeray said he too won’t be meeting anyone personally to extend or accept greetings.

"I will accept Diwali greetings only through emails and social media. We need to keep ourselves safe and protect the health of our near and dear ones," Thackeray said in a statement.

"We have to resume schools and colleges after Diwali. We have to follow the protocol of wearing masks, washing hands and physical distancing," he said, urging people to consider the health of senior citizens.