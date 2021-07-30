CBSE Class 12 results out: Many score over 95%

With the Covid-19 situation throwing a blank sheet over board examinations and merit lists this year, the alternative method of assessment has enabled many students to hit the above-95 per cent mark in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results announced on Friday. Schools affiliated to CBSE said they were happy with the results, as it was a rigorous process based on a thorough assessment policy.

This year, the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class XII stood at 99.37 per cent in India. Of the 13,04,561 students, 12,96,318 students have passed.

Aditya Srinivasan, a student of Bal Bharati Public School, Navi Mumbai, topped his school and secured 99 per cent in the Humanities stream. Srinivasan said, “Since board exams were cancelled this year, I did not have any expectations of high scores. There was a lot of uncertainty with the entire assessment policy, but I am glad I scored high marks. I want to pursue my bachelor’s degree in political science or history.”