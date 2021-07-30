CBSE Class 12 results out: Many score over 95%

With the Covid-19 situation throwing a blank sheet over board examinations and merit lists this year, the alternative method of assessment has enabled many students to hit the above-95 per cent mark in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results announced on Friday. Schools affiliated to CBSE said they were happy with the results, as it was a rigorous process based on a thorough assessment policy.
This year, the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class XII stood at 99.37 per cent in India. Of the 13,04,561 students, 12,96,318 students have passed.
Aditya Srinivasan, a student of Bal Bharati Public School, Navi Mumbai, topped his school and secured 99 per cent in the Humanities stream. Srinivasan said, “Since board exams were cancelled this year, I did not have any expectations of high scores. There was a lot of uncertainty with the entire assessment policy, but I am glad I scored high marks. I want to pursue my bachelor’s degree in political science or history.”
Naman Agrawal, a student of R N Podar School, Santacruz, who secured 98.8 per cent in Science said, “None of us could gauge our final scores because the assessment policy focussed on our Class XI and Class X marks as well. There was a lot of anxiousness and pressure related to results but my teachers were approachable and optimistic.” Agrawal does not aim to take the engineering route or appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Instead, he wants to pursue Data Science, Economics and Business.
Amit Wagh, a student of Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri, who scored 98.4 per cent in Commerce said, “With the whole Covid-19 situation adding to the stress, I was a bit anxious about the assessment policy. But I decided to keep my mind focussed on the end result rather than the process. I want to pursue my undergraduate (UG) degree in economics.”
Schools affiliated to CBSE said the assessment policy has done justice, given the current pandemic situation. Nikita Bajaj, headmistress of R N Podar School, Santacruz said, “Teachers put in a lot of effort as we had to go over data again and again, following the assessment policy, in order to avoid injustice towards any student. The assessment policy was quite thorough and it was the best scheme under the given circumstances."