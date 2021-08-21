CBI court refuses to discharge DHFL in Yes Bank case

Advertisement

Mumbai: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday rejected the discharge application of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), an accused in the case relating to defrauding Yes Bank of Rs 3,700 crore.

On Friday, the court also issued summons to founder and former head of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor and daughter Radha Kapoor, among four other accused against whom the agency filed a supplementary charge sheet in the case. Special Judge SU Wadgaonkar did so after he took cognizance of the document and on finding that there were grounds to issue summons to the accused.

The charges against them in the supplementary charge sheet are for IPC offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery among other offences. Among the accused, one is a public servant against whom provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) are invoked. The accused are supposed to remain present before the court on September 4.

Earlier, the case had been sent to the magistrate court at the stage of taking cognizance of the first charge sheet filed by the CBI as it had not secured a sanction required to prosecute Rana Kapoor under the PCA, as he is considered a public servant. Recently, the agency had informed the CBI court that it had managed to secure the required sanction and hence the case was committed back to the CBI court through an order.

It is the CBI’s case that in a criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused, Yes Bank had invested Rs 3,700 crore in DHFL in short-term debentures for which DHFL’s Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan had paid a kickback of Rs 600 crore to Rana Kapoor.

DHFL has not redeemed the amount of Rs. 3,700 crore.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:31 AM IST