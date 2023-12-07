CBI Arrests Assistant Garrison Engineer (Contract) For Accepting Bribe Of ₹1,10,000 | representational image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Assistant Garrison Engineer (AGE/Contract) working in the Office of Garrision Engineer, MES, Kota(Rajasthan) for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.1,10,000/- from the Complainant.

A case was registered on complaint against the accused. It was alleged that the AGE(Contract) working in the office of Garrison Engineer, Kota (Rajasthan) was demanding an amount of Rs.1,50,000/- for passing the pending bills and also demanding Rs.10,000/- for extension of earlier Tenders of the Complainant.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting an amount of Rs.1,10,000/- as bribe/undue advantage form the Complainant.

Searches Conducted In Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of accused at Kota (Rajasthan) and Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused is being produced today in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jaipur (Rajasthan).

Recent Arrests Made In Connection With Bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Deputy Chief Material Manager (Electrical), Material Management Department, Central Railway, Mumbai; Deputy Chief Material Manager, (Coaching), Material Management Department, Western Railway (HQ), Mumbai, Senior Material Manager, Western Railway and 02 Private persons in separate cases of bribery. All the arrested accused will be produced today before the Competent Court.

The Deputy Chief Material Manager (Electrical) of Central Railway and Deputy Chief Material Manager (Coaching) & Senior Material Manager of Western Railway were apprehended while accepting bribes of around ₹70,500. The Private Persons (Bribe givers) were also apprehended.

Searches were conducted at around 12 locations including Mumbai, Kolkata, Greater Noida, Jamshedpur, Ahmedabad and Vadodara at the premises of the accused, which led to recovery of cash, papers relating to properties, investment and jewellery besides other incriminating documents/articles.