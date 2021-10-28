Caste certificate row: Another complaint filed against Sameer Wankhede; ask police to register offence of cheating and forgery

Adding more to the woes of under-fire NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, yet another complaint has been filed against him, wherein an advocate has approached police asking them to register an offence. The complainant, advocate Jayesh Wani, has asked the police to register an offence of cheating and forgery along with criminal conspiracy case amid Wankhede's caste certificate row.

In his application, the advocate attached Sameer's father's school document in which his name was mention as Dnyanedhwar K Wankhede and also attached Sameer's birth certificate dated in 1972 in which his father's name was mentioned as Dawood Wankhede. The advocate claimed that with the said documents it is evident that his father had changed his religion either before marriage or after marriage but before Sameer's birth.

The applicant further claimed that, as the son gets his religion from his father and as a member of Muslim community he cannot be benefited from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Act. He also claimed that Wankhede had produced false documents in order to secure a government job.

He requested police to turn his written complaint into a First Information Report (FIR) and register an offence under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. And also requested the police to register the offence before commencing investigation.

In the application, Wani has also mentioned of Sameer's first marriage certificate with the Muslim rituals and Kazi's statement who solemnised the marriage and claimed that 'Nikah' was possible only when both groom and bride are Muslims.

Already several complaints and counter complaints have been filed against the NCB director and against NCP minister Nawab Malik who has accused Wankhede of several wrongdoings. The police have already formed a special investigation team under Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Milind Khetle of Azad Maidan division to probe the complaints.

As a part of prove the police have recorded detailed statement of Prabhakar Sail an independent witness in alleged cruise drug bust case, Sahil had levelled 'extortion' charged against NCB officials. The police have also summoned BJP worker Manish Bhanushali to record his statement. Bhanushali is also an independent witness in the case.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 09:14 PM IST