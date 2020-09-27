Case filed against Thane civic body assistant commissioner for stealing computers, files

Thane: The Thane police have registered a case against Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) assistant commissioner Dr Sunil More for stealing computers and important files from the civic body's headquarters soon after receiving his transfer orders.

The incident took place last month and an investigation by the TMC's civic official was initiated. However, the case was registered against the official and his companion Firoz Khan by TMC assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher at Shil-Daighar police station on Saturday late evening.

"As per the Aher's police statement, on the evening of August 17, the transfer orders of civic officials were announced by the concerned authority. Hence, as per the orders, Sunil More, who was (then) holding the designation as assistant commissioner of Diva ward was transferred to election department and Mahesh Aher from Mumbra ward was appointed as Diva's new assistant commissioner. However, on the same day, during night hours, More instructed two other civic officials from Diva ward to collect the two set of computers and files from the Thane Municipal Corporation's head office at Pachpakhadi in Thane," informed police official.

"The above stolen computers and files were later brought to Diva's ward office following More's direction, who also visited the Diva ward office on the same night. The records of his visit to the ward office has been registered by the concerned officials," added police official.

The case has been registered by the present assistant commissioner of Diva ward, Mahesh Aher, on Saturday, on the behalf of TMC.

"Both Sunil More and his companion Firoz Khan, has been booked under sections 380, 490 and 34 of Indian Penal Code. The further investigation is on," said C Jadhav, senior police inspector, Shil-Daighar police station, Thane.