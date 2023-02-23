Carbon-free alternative: Hydrogen-fuelled bus to hit Mumbai streets by year-end

Olectra Hydrogen bus | FPJ

Mumbai: The hydrogen fuel bus developed by Olectra Greentech Ltd and Reliance is likely to hit the roads by the end of the year, after necessary trials and tests and conducted over the next eight-nine months. The bus is a carbon-free alternative to conventional public transport and a single hydrogen fill will allow it to travel up to 400km.

“This bus is a fully carbon-free alternative. Due to the depletion of natural resources and the negative impact of air pollution caused by emissions, Olectra took the initiative to accelerate the development of hydrogen-powered buses,” Olectra said in a statement on Thursday. The 12-metre low-floor bus has a customisable seating capacity of between 32-49 seats for passengers and one driver seat.

USP of the buses

According to Olectra, these buses will generate only water as tailpipe emissions. This is the main unique selling proposition for phasing out old diesel and petrol systems and replacing them with these green buses. When it comes to the system, type-4 hydrogen cylinders – capable of withstanding temperatures between -20°C and 85°C – are mounted on the top of the bus. “Olectra aims at commercially launching these buses within a year,” the statement said.

-Hydrogen vehicles can be refuelled in about 15 minutes (for a 400km range)

-In contrast, e-vehicle batteries take around 3-4 hours to charge (for a 250km range)

-Hydrogen refuelling / refilling system similar to CNG setup

-Hydrogen cylinders production under development in India

-Currently, hydrogen tanks have to be imported

