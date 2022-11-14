Can't witness democracy's murder: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign from MLA post

Jitendra Awhad | Facebook

Hours after NCP leader Jitendra Awhad was released on bail, he announced that he has decided to resign as an MLA.

Announcing his decision to resign, he tweeted, "Police registered two false cases against me in 72 hours. I will fight against this brutality. I am deciding to resign from the post of MLA; can't witness the murder of democracy."

Awhad was arrested on Friday for interrupting screening of the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' in Thane's Viviana mall on Monday night and getting into a scuffle with audience. He was booked along with 100 of his workers and the case was filed at Vartak Nagar police station.

पोलीसांनी माझ्या विरुद्ध ७२ तासात २ खोटा गुन्हा दाखल केला आणि तोही 😭३५४ ,.,

मी ह्या पोलिसी आत्याचारा विरुद्ध लढणार … मी माझ्या आमदारकीचा राजीनामा देण्याचा निर्णय घेतो आहे,,. लोकशाहीची हत्या .. उघड्या डोळ्यांनी नाही बघू शकत — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) November 14, 2022