Can't witness democracy's murder: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign from MLA post

Jitendra Awhad's statement came a day after he got bail; he was arrested by Vartak Nagar police for interrupting Marathi film Har Har Mahadev's screening and getting into a fight with audience.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 08:32 AM IST
article-image
Jitendra Awhad | Facebook
Hours after NCP leader Jitendra Awhad was released on bail, he announced that he has decided to resign as an MLA.

Announcing his decision to resign, he tweeted, "Police registered two false cases against me in 72 hours. I will fight against this brutality. I am deciding to resign from the post of MLA; can't witness the murder of democracy."

Awhad was arrested on Friday for interrupting screening of the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' in Thane's Viviana mall on Monday night and getting into a scuffle with audience. He was booked along with 100 of his workers and the case was filed at Vartak Nagar police station.

