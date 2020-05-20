Cancel final-year exams, state appeals to UGC

Mumbai: The examination system and all those involved are truly being put to the test in this pandemic situation.

In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state higher education minister Uday Samant has appealed to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to cancel all the last semester exams for all final-year undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma, PhD and all higher education students.

Interacting with students on Facebook live on Tuesday, Samant said, "Students will be informed about the final decision on cancellation of exams in the next two days."

On Tuesday, Samant announced he had written to the UGC on May 17, saying, "In view of the COVID-19pandemic situation in Maharashtra, it will be challenging to conduct exams for around 8 to 10 lakh students by maintaining safety protocols. This may endanger the health of students and add to their stress, thus adversely affecting their mental well-being."