Canada Tightens Study Permits: Genuine Indian Students Still Have Hope

Experts Assure Genuine Indian Students of Opportunities Despite Canada's Reduction in Study Permits | Representative picture

Mumbai: Despite Canada announcing a steep reduction in the number of study permits it will grant to foreign students, experts believe that ‘genuine’ Indian students aspiring to study in the North American country have no reason to worry.

The foreign education consultants said that while the changes in immigration norms will make the admission prospects for Indian students tougher, it will allow them to focus on ‘high-demand’ fields. They also feel that those with strong academic backgrounds and career goals will still find Canada to be an attractive study and work destination.

On Wednesday, the Canadian government revealed its intention to reduce the number of international study permits issued to 4,37,000 in 2025 and 5,9,390 such permits granted in 2023. The new norms would also limit work permit eligibility for spouses of some students and temporary foreign workers. The government has already pledged to reduce the number of temporary residents to 5% of the total population – it was 6.8% in April.

“Canada’s decision to reduce the intake cap for international student study permits reflects the country’s commitment to aligning its international education policy with long-term economic goals. This move creates a more competitive landscape for students but also ensures that those who do secure permits are better aligned with Canada's evolving job market and educational landscape," said Saurabh Arora, founder and chief executive officer of University Living.

Vandana Mahajan, founder and director of Futures Abroad, said, “The recent changes aim to attract genuine students to Canada who are focused purely on education. While this will result in some attrition, Indian students with strong academic records, targeting accredited Canadian institutions, will still have good chances of obtaining visas. It’s important to note that the reduction in numbers is a global shift and is not exclusively targeting Indian students,” she said.

The experts have pointed out that the demand for Canadian education has already dropped to some extent due to the earlier cap reduction announced by the Canadian government. “These announcements are the latest in a series of changes to Canada’s international student programme since last fall, aimed at ensuring both student prosperity and sector integrity. While the initial cap reduction impacted student interest in 2025, we know that aligning study programmes with Canada’s labour market needs is critical for fostering both student success and economic growth,” said Saif Iqbal, vice president at ApplyBoard.