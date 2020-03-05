CAG upset over VAT and Sales Tax pending dues worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore

The Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) has expressed serious displeasure over value added tax (VAT) and sales tax arrears worth Rs 1,07,576.01 crore pending as on December 2018. Pendency of cases in various Tribunals and Courts, non traceable dealers and non availability of property are quoted as reasons for the long pending recovery. Out of the total dues amounting to Rs 1,07,576.01 crore, Rs 97,895,71 crore are of VAT and Rs 9,680.30 crore are of sales tax.

The sales tax department has recovered Rs 4,040.03 crore out of the Rs 8,953.15 crores due from January to March 2019. Further, out of Rs 2,100.99 crore pertaining to revenue recovery certificates, recovery of Rs 9.40 crore was made from January to March last year and recovery of remaining dues was in progress.

About Rs 2,100.99 crore was pending recovery under Maharashtra Land Revenue Code 1966 which is free from any dispute. CAG has warned that the department needs to take immediate action for its recovery as with the passage of time, possibility of recovery may become remote.

CAG has pointed out that a major portion of the revenue Rs 47,357.61 crore is locked up in appeals with the departmental authorities. The department has been asked to chalk out an action plan for early finalization of the appeal cases.