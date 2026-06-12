Cab Driver Arrested For Allegedly Hitting & Dragging Security Bouncer At Mumbai Airport’s CSMIA Gate 7 | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 35-year-old bouncer with Krystal Integrated Services Ltd (KISL), Ganesh Pawar, is battling for his life in the ICU after he was allegedly hit and dragged by a speeding app-based cab at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Vile Parle on the morning of June 7.

The Sahar police have arrested the cab driver, Vinod Singh, 35. Police said Singh was detained shortly after the incident while allegedly attempting to flee from outside Gate No. 7. The cab has been seized.

According to police, the incident took place around 7am when Singh arrived at the CSMIA departure gate, dropped off a passenger and then allegedly picked up a woman passenger immediately, in violation of airport rules. Cabs are not allowed to wait directly outside arrival or departure gates and must use designated app-cab zones or the multi-level car park (MLCP) for passenger pickups.

Security personnel Pawar and Himanshu Swami noticed the violation and attempted to photograph the vehicle. On seeing them, Singh allegedly sped away. According to the FIR, Swami, 22, the security in-charge and complainant, was on duty with Pawar near Visitor Gate 7, Lane 2. When Pawar tried to stop the vehicle, Singh allegedly ran over him. Pawar became trapped underneath the car and was dragged for some distance.

Swami tried to pull Pawar away and grabbed the car door, but the driver allegedly accelerated, throwing him off and injuring his right hand and leg. Police said Singh was allegedly trying to evade a fine for illegally waiting outside the departure gate.

Singh has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.