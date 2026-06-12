Mumbai Rottweiler Attack: Jogger Hospitalised After Dog Bite At Carter Road; Owner And Handler Booked

Writer Fahad Parihar sustained serious injuries after a Rottweiler allegedly attacked him during a jog at Carter Road, prompting police action against the dog's owner and handler | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 11: The Khar police have registered an FIR against two persons after a pet Rottweiler allegedly attacked writer Fahad Parihar, 39, at Carter Road in Khar West on June 8, causing serious injuries that required surgery.

Incident details

Parihar, a Santacruz West resident, was jogging on Carter Road when the incident occurred. According to the FIR, he was running from Khau Galli towards the Promenade Club when he noticed a Rottweiler being walked by a man in front of Javaphile Cafe. The dog was allegedly not wearing a muzzle.

The Rottweiler suddenly attacked Parihar and bit him on his private parts, leaving him seriously injured. Parihar’s wife later rushed him to Holy Family Hospital, where doctors performed surgery. He is currently recuperating in hospital.

Owner and handler booked

Parihar later learnt that the dog handler was Sahil Walekar, while the dog’s owner was identified as Yogesh Talekar, 39. Based on Parihar’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against both for alleged negligent conduct with respect to an animal under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Following the incident, Talekar, who is in the cable business, visited both the hospital and Khar police station. He told the police that he was trying to understand why Walekar had taken the dog to Carter Road in Bandra West despite being instructed to walk it only in the quieter Kalina Military Campus area near their residence in Vakola.

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Talekar said he had specifically told Walekar never to remove the dog’s muzzle during its one-hour walk and not to change the route. He also told the police that the dog had emotional significance for him, as it had been bought by his late wife. The Khar police have called Talekar and Walekar for questioning.

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