Rabid Stray Dog Attacks Several Pedestrians Including 6-Year-Old Boy In Karjat's Mahavir Peth Area, Triggers Panic |

Navi Mumbai: Fear and chaos spread across the Mahavir Peth area of Karjat town in Raigad district on Sunday morning after a rabid stray dog suddenly turned aggressive and attacked several pedestrians, injuring at least four to five people, including a six-year-old boy.

Child Attacked Near Jewellery Shop

The incident occurred in the busy market area when the stray dog began attacking passersby without warning, triggering panic among shopkeepers and residents. Among those seriously injured was Shiv Paresh Shirke (6) from Sandshi village, who was bitten near Padmavati Jewellers after the dog suddenly pounced on him. The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

Locals immediately rushed to rescue the child and shifted him for treatment, preventing a major tragedy. Shiv Shirke is currently undergoing treatment at Karjat Sub-District Hospital.

Other Victims Identified

The same dog also attacked Deepak Thakur (30) from Krantinagar, Bhisegaon, and Ranjanlal Gupta (40) from Neral. Several others who sustained injuries in the attacks are also receiving medical treatment.

Following the incident, residents alerted the Karjat Municipal Council, after which a civic team launched a search operation in the area. Municipal authorities later confirmed that the rabid stray dog was successfully captured by the team later in the afternoon.

“After receiving information about the incident, the municipal team immediately reached the spot and launched a search operation," an official from the Raigad administration said.

Angry residents demanded immediate and effective action from the municipal administration to prevent such incidents from recurring in crowded public areas.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/