Kamala Trust Organises Mass Wedding Ceremony For 25 Underprivileged Couples On The Trustees' 25th Wedding Anniversary |

Mumbai: About 25 underprivileged and tribal couples were married in a grand mass wedding ceremony organised by Kamala Trust. The mass wedding was also attended by parliamentarians, legislators and actors, who blessed the newlyweds.

Couples Given 'Dream Wedding' on Trust Founders' Anniversary

Kanya Sneh Bandhan – the mass wedding ceremony – was organised by Kamala Trust's founder and trustees Nidarshana Gowani and Ramesh Gowani on the occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary. The hosts arranged the couples’ wedding outfits, wedding gifts and a lavish dinner to organise a ‘dream wedding’ for the underprivileged couples.

The mass wedding ceremony was attended by Maharashtra governor Jishnu Dev Varma, members of parliaments including Manoj Tiwari, Gulam Ali Khatana, Chunnilal Garasiya, Maharashtra Assembly's speaker Rahul Narwekar, cabinet minister Ashish Shelar, Borivali MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, Uttar Pradesh's women's welfare minister Baby Rani Maurya as well as other political and social leaders. Bollywood actors like Jackie Shroff and Vishal Jethwa also attended the event.

Trust Provides Livelihood Support to Newlyweds

Kamala Trust provided necessary means of living to the newlyweds couples to also help them in generating employment. According to Nidarshana Gowani, she aspires to continue organising similar mass wedding ceremonies for underprivileged girls and boys and give them a lavish wedding – a memory worth their lifetime.

“Instead of doing a regular celebration and party for our 25th wedding anniversary, we decided to organise a lavish wedding for 25 underprivileged couples for whom this would be a dream. This is in fact a dream come true for me, as I always wanted to organise something like this,” she said.

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