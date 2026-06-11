Thane Crime: 2 Killed In Separate Murder Cases; 3 Detained As Police Probe Stabbing And Stone Attack Incidents

Police have launched investigations after two men were killed in separate violent incidents in Thane within hours of each other | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, June 11: Two persons have been killed in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Thane city, prompting police to detain three persons, officials said on Thursday.

Youth Stabbed Near School

A 19-year-old youth, identified as Sahil Panchal, was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of persons near a school in the Chitalsar area around 3 pm on Wednesday, a police official said.

Preliminary investigations indicate the killing was the fallout of a minor argument. Three suspects have been detained so far and are being questioned, the official said.

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Man Stoned To Death In Talaopali

In another incident, a 42-year-old man, identified as Mubarak alias Munna Sheikh, was allegedly stoned to death by three unidentified persons in the Talaopali area at around 9 pm on Wednesday, the police said.

The motive behind the killing was yet to be established, and the Naupada police were searching for the culprits, they said.

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