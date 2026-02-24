Palghar Murder: 31-Year-Old Man Stabbed And Stoned To Death Over Old Rivalry In Nalasopara, 6 Arrested

Youth Stabbed, Stoned to Death in Nalasopara; Six Held | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra, Feb 23: A 31-year-old man was brutally stabbed and stoned to death on a busy road in Nalasopara late on February 20, in what police suspect was a premeditated attack linked to previous enmity. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The deceased, Shubham Mishra, a resident of Vaishnavi Heritage building in Gala Nagar, Nalasopara East, had reportedly been involved in a dispute with a group of youths a few days before the incident.

Victim had prior criminal cases

Mishra allegedly had several serious criminal cases registered against him and had previously been externed from the area. He had returned to Nalasopara a few months ago after completing his externment period.

Argument at bar before attack

According to the police, Mishra was drinking with friends at a bar in Nalasopara East on Friday night when another argument broke out. Although the situation was temporarily defused, tensions reportedly persisted.

Lured and attacked near temple

At around 11:30 pm, Mishra was allegedly lured to a roadside stall opposite the Hanuman Temple in Nalasopara West under the pretext of having a cigarette.

Police said the assailants attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in the thigh, before repeatedly hitting him on the head and face with stones. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Case registered under BNS and other Acts

A case has been registered at Nalasopara Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, and the Arms Act, 1959.

Six accused arrested

Acting swiftly, Nalasopara police arrested five accused on Sunday — Suraj Singh alias Kabade (26), Pratham Karande (22), Sagar Chavan (27), Dinesh Chandelia (30), and Amit Jitendra Jha (21). The sixth accused, Roshan Singh, was arrested on Monday.

All six were produced before the Vasai Sessions Court and have been remanded to police custody until March 2. Further investigation is underway.

