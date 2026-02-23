Palghar Crime News: 52-Year-Old Man Shot In Boisar Over Son’s Love Marriage |

Palghar: A 52-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot in an alleged incident arising out of an internal dispute near Boisar in Palghar district during the early hours of Monday. The accused has fled the scene, and police teams have been dispatched to trace and arrest him.

Accused Opens Fire

The incident took place at Mahagaon in the Boisar area, where the accused, identified as Umesh Gharat, owner of a chicken bhujing centre at Betegaon, allegedly opened fire in a fit of anger at Suresh Raja Varkhande (52), a resident of Mahagaon Valve Phata.

Marriage Dispute Angle

According to preliminary information provided by police, the firing stemmed from a dispute related to a marriage. A young woman who had been working at Gharat’s chicken centre since childhood was reportedly in a relationship for the past two years with Pritesh Suresh Varkhande, the son of the injured man. The couple allegedly solemnised their marriage at a temple in Murbe on February 15. It is alleged that the girl eloped with Pritesh, due to which the accused targeted Suresh. Police suspect that Gharat, angered by the marriage, barged into Suresh’s house in Mahagaon between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Monday and fired at him with a pistol.

Victim Critical, Shifted

Suresh sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his head and was critically injured. He was initially admitted to Adhikari Lifeline Hospital at Betegaon. However, due to the severity of his condition, he was later shifted to a hospital in Vapi, Gujarat, for advanced treatment.

Read Also Palghar Land Records Staff Threaten Statewide Strike Over Pending Demands

Also Watch:

Police Launch Manhunt

After the firing, the accused fled the spot. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vikas Naik, Police Inspector Sunil Jadhav, and Local Crime Branch Police Inspector Pradeep Patil visited the scene and conducted an inspection. A forensic team examined the spot, collected evidence, and seized the pistol and other material related to the offence.

Police teams from the Local Crime Branch and Boisar Police have been deployed to apprehend the absconding accused. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/