Palghar Land Records Staff Threaten Statewide Strike Over Pending Demands

Palghar: Employees of the Land Records Department have issued a warning of a statewide work stoppage beginning Monday, protesting what they describe as mounting work pressure and the government’s continued neglect of their long-pending demands. The agitation is being led by the Land Records Employees’ Action Committee, and staff members from Palghar district are also expected to participate.

According to the committee, repeated representations, protests, and discussions have been undertaken in the past to press for the resolution of various demands. Despite consistent follow-ups with the government, no concrete decisions have been taken, prompting employees to resort to a work boycott.

A major point of contention is the non-implementation of a court order issued on January 14, 2020, by the Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench). The court had ruled in favor of employee Pawan Kumar Kevate and 98 other staff members, directing the implementation of a technical pay scale for eligible employees. However, employees allege that the order has yet to be enforced.

The committee further stated that during an approximately 150-day action programme held in June 2025, assurances were given that several departmental issues would be resolved. More than three months have passed since then, but no concrete action has been taken, leading to growing dissatisfaction among staff. The union has accused the government of delaying tactics and of exerting pressure to extract work without addressing legitimate concerns.

Among the key demands raised are the immediate implementation of the technical pay scale, sanctioning of additional posts for surveyors and maintenance surveyors, fixing travel allowances for measurement staff, and halting deputation of department employees. The union has also demanded cancellation of privatization decisions, simplification of the e-measurement software to make it more user-friendly, provision of adequate equipment and materials for survey work, and an end to directives requiring work on government holidays. Employees have further sought compensation for additional workload.

The proposed strike is likely to disrupt essential services such as land measurement, updating of land records, and issuance of extracts and maps. Employee unions have urged the government to intervene immediately and resolve the matter before services across the state are affected.

