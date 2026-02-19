Palghar Crime: ₹20.70 Lakh Worth Of Banned Gutkha Seized In Major Police Raid In Dahanu; 1 Booked

Police seize banned gutkha stock worth ₹20.70 lakh during a raid in Dahanu, Palghar, with one accused booked in the case | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Feb 19: In a major crackdown on the illegal storage of banned tobacco products, Dahanu Police seized a large stock of prohibited gutkha worth ₹20.70 lakh from the Ambesari Baripada area of Dahanu taluka.

A case has been registered against Babulal Jetharamji Jath (45), a resident of Ambesari Baripada, who has been remanded to two days of police custody by the court.

Tip-off leads to coordinated raid

According to police sources, on February 17, 2026, at around 4:00 pm, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ankita Kanse received confidential information that a person in Ambesari Baripada was storing tobacco-based gutka products banned by the Maharashtra government.

Following the tip-off, immediate action was ordered, and a joint team from Talasari Police Station and Dahanu Police Station was directed to conduct a raid.

The raid was carried out at approximately 6:00 pm under the supervision of Police Sub-Inspector Kirtikumar Gaikwad, Police Sub-Inspector Vikas Dargude, Assistant Havaldar Hiraman Khotre, along with other police personnel and five witnesses.

Large quantity of banned products seized

During the operation, accused Babulal was found present at his premises. Upon questioning and inspection, police discovered that he was in possession of a large quantity of tobacco-based gutkha and pan masala products.

Due to the large volume of seized material and the evening timing, the entire stock was transported in an Eicher tempo to the premises of Dahanu Police Station for detailed examination.

Police confirmed the recovery of banned products, including Kesari Goa Pan Masala and G1 Zarda, both prohibited for sale and storage in Maharashtra.

The police seized 30 large sacks of Goa Pan Masala valued at approximately ₹18 lakh and 30 large sacks of G1 Zarda valued at approximately ₹2.70 lakh. The total value of the seized contraband is estimated at ₹20.70 lakh.

For sampling purposes, one pouch from each product was taken, sealed and labelled with the signatures of the panch witnesses and police officials. The entire panchnama process was also videographed using the e-Sakshya App.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections at Dahanu Police Station, and further investigation is currently underway.

