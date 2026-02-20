Palghar Tragedy: 2 Women Pedestrians Killed After Speeding Pickup Tempo Rams Them From Behind In Nandore; Driver In Custody

A speeding pickup tempo crashes into two women pedestrians in Palghar, killing them on the spot and prompting swift police action | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Feb 20: In a tragic road accident reported from the Nandore area of Palghar taluka on Friday afternoon, two women were killed on the spot after a speeding pickup tempo rammed into them from behind while they were returning home from the market.

Victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Lata Nilesh Tare (45), a resident of Pilher Pada, Nandore, and Baby Chandrakant Jadhav (65), a resident of Navapada, Nandore.

Accident occurred while returning from market

According to police sources, the incident occurred as the two women were walking back to their homes in Nandore after shopping at the Palghar market.

As Friday was a holiday, the market had seen regular activity. While the women were walking along the roadside on the route from Nandore towards Navapada, a pickup vehicle approaching from behind allegedly struck them at high speed.

Vehicle lost control, police say

The accident occurred on the road connecting Nandore to Navapada. The pickup vehicle reportedly had two persons inside — the driver, Yogesh Dandekar, and the learner driver, Pavan Dumda. Police stated that the vehicle went out of control after the 24-year-old learner driver, Dumda, lost control.

The pickup reportedly swerved from the left side of the road to the right, hitting the two women who were walking along the edge of the road. The impact was so severe that both women died on the spot.

Declared dead at hospitals

Following the accident, Tare was rushed to the Palghar Rural Hospital, while Jadhav was taken to Dhawale Hospital. However, doctors at both hospitals declared them dead on arrival.

Case registered, investigation underway

Upon receiving information about the incident, Palghar Police reached the spot and conducted a panchnama (spot inspection). Learner driver Dumda was taken into custody. A case has been registered against both Dumda and Dandekar at Palghar Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

