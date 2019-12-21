CAA: City continue to protest in peace

Mumbai: Twelve MSRTC buses were among the 13 government vehicles stoned bymiscreants as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in different parts of the state turned violent on Friday.

According to officials, there are no reports of injuries to anyone in these incidents, though police carried out a baton charge to disperse the crowds in Beed.

While three buses, one with a few passengers on board, were pelted with stones in Hingoli town and in Kalamnuri town, in Beed and Nanded, nine stationery buses and the Beed bus depot was targeted.