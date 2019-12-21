CAA: City continue to protest in peace

Mumbai: Twelve MSRTC buses were among the 13 government vehicles stoned bymiscreants as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in different parts of the state turned violent on Friday.
According to officials, there are no reports of injuries to anyone in these incidents, though police carried out a baton charge to disperse the crowds in Beed.
While three buses, one with a few passengers on board, were pelted with stones in Hingoli town and in Kalamnuri town, in Beed and Nanded, nine stationery buses and the Beed bus depot was targeted.
A fire truck was stoned in Parbhani and there were incidents of minor violence from other places.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of people took to the streets in Nagpur, Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad, Aurangabad, Thane's Ambernath and Bhiwandi, Sangli, Hingoli, Beed, Nanded, Jalna, Parbhani, besides other towns to oppose CAA-NRC.
The protests, after similar agitations in Mumbai's IIT-B, TISS, University of Mumbai, Pune University, Wardha's Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyal-aya etc, were supported by the ruling Sena-NCP-Congress, and other parties, barring right-wingers like the state opposition BJP and allies.
In Mumbai, thousands protested outside Hari Masjid after attending the 'Friday prayers'. All due permissions were given by the police on condition of ''no hate speech and maintenance of law and order."
