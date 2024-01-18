Buzz By The Bay: Culinary Maestro Kunal Vijaykar Takes Us On Flavourful Expedition!

Join us on an extraordinary culinary journey with the versatile Kunal Vijaykar! From being an accomplished actor and TV broadcaster to an exceptional mimic and culinary guru, Kunal wears many hats. In this episode of Buzz by the Bay, he tantalises our taste buds with insights from his show 'Khane Mein Kya Hain,' a true haven for food enthusiasts.

Discover Kunal's perspective on how street food reflects the cultural tapestry of a city. He shares his love for the thrill of street eating and recommends must-visit restaurants in Mumbai for 2024. Get ready for a mouthwatering experience as Kunal unveils his top three favorite restaurants in India, showcasing his passion for genuine, delectable cuisine.

Watch the complete interview on YouTube