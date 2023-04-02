Buyer takes mobile repair shop to task, gets relief at consumer commission

Mumbai: Repair handset or give another with similar configuration, Consumer Commission tells Sony | Representative pic

A district consumer commission has directed a Goregaon based mobile repair shop to refund the repair money and mobile it never repaired and gave in 60 days. It also gave Rs 15,000 compensation towards mental agony and litigation costs. However, demand for Rs 65,000 compensation was turned down as the complainant could not provide the mobile cost and the year of purchase.

The order dated March 14, 2023 (uploaded recently) was passed by Preethi Chamikutty and Shraddha Jalnapurkar, members of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mumbai Suburban on a complaint of Malad resident Giselle D'Souza against Goregaon based Fix-O-Fix on wheels, and proprietors of the company - Rajesh (surname not provided) and Mukesh Ramawat.

What happened with the buyer

D'Souza sought service of the Fix which is into mobile repair in June 2021. After a few days he was informed that the "screen glass broken" and it was decided that he would get the phone repaired. For that, an expense of Rs 12,200 was communicated to him. D'Souza gave Rs 5,000 by cash and remaining through internet banking.

The screen was replaced and mobile handed back post repairs. On receiving, D'Souza saw a white bubble on the mobile screen and informed Rajesh about it who said that the bubble would go away in two days. However, the white dot became bigger and the next day the mobile stopped working.

Mobile handed over without repairs

When the mobile was given again for repair on June 9, it was not repaired and handed back to the owner by month end. When he did not, he was informed that it would take around a fortnight more. On follow up, he was repeatedly told that it will be repaired but nothing happened. Rajesh in fact threatened to file a police complaint and there were arguments. Later there was no response. Eventually when the mobile handset was not repaired and given, D'Souza sent a legal notice in October 2021 followed by a consumer complaint.

When opposite parties did not appear before the commission, an ex-parte order was passed and a case proceeded against them. During the hearing, the commission stated that since the opposite parties did not appear, allegations against them remained undisputed. Stating that it is difficult to work without a mobile phone, the commission directed that the repair amount be refunded and the mobile be given back. Since D'Souza failed to provide the price bill and date of the mobile, the commission refused to direct that Rs 65,000 be given as claimed by him.