'Bulli Bai' case: Mumbai cyber police seek bank details of three accused

The Mumbai cyber police, have sought the bank details of Bulli Bai case accused Vishal Kumar Jha, Mayank Rawat and Shweta Singh to verify if they received money for posting comments via fake ids using encryption service ProtonMail, reports from TOI stated.

The cyber police will also seek custody of prime accused Neeraj Bishnoi after the bail hearings on Monday.

A Bandra court on Friday sent Bulli Bai app case co-accused Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat into 14-day judicial custody till January 28, confirmed Sandeep Sherkhane, accused Mayank's lawyer on Friday.

Shweta Singh and Mayank also filed a bail plea in the Bandra Court. Hearing on the case is on Monday (January 17), said Mayank's lawyer.

Earlier Shweta Singh and Mayank were sent to Mumbai Cyber Cell police custody till January 14. They were arrested from Uttarakhand on January 5.

Shweta Singh was produced before the court on Friday while Mayank Rawat could not, as he tested COVID positive, informed Mumbai Police.

The other co-accused, Vishal Kumar Jha was earlier sent to police custody for 14 days while Niraj Bishnoi and Aumkerashwar Thakur are in Delhi police custody for further investigation.

'Bulli Bai' app was on the open-source platform Github which carried images of over 100 Muslim women meant for 'auctioning'.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 01:17 PM IST