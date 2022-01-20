Bulli Bai case: Mumbai cyber police gets custody of app creator

The Mumbai cyber police have taken custody of two persons from Delhi Police in connection with 'Bulli Bai' app case. The two Niraj Bishnoi the creator of the app and Omkareshwar Thakur an another key accused in the case were produced before the Bandra court on Thursday which sent them to police custody till 27 january. The Mumbai police had earlier arrested three persons in the case, all of them are still in judicial custody after court rejected their bail application.

Bishnoi was arrested by Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Delhi police from Assam earlier this month.

Photos of over 100 prominent Muslim women were posted on the app for a virtual auction, the photos were shared with objectionable captions. The app hosted on GitHub platform was soon blocked after controversy erupted. Seperate offences were registered ar Delhi and Mumbai against the app, the Mumbai police registered an offence on the complaint of Andheri based social worker whose photo was uploaded on the app.

Soon after the offence was registered cyber police arrested three persons, Vishal Kumar Jha, 21 who was persuing engineering was first to be arrested from Bangaluru while the other two Shweta Singh (18) a 12th passout and Mayank Rawat, 21 were taken into custody from Uttarakhand. All three aren currently in judicial custody awaiting order on their bail.

All three accused were handling 8-10 twitter accounts that were created to propagate the app, claimed the police.

The Mumbai police also claimed that some of the arrested accused are also involved in the 'Sulli Deal' app case which came to light last year.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 06:47 PM IST