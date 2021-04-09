Break the chain order tweaked, RAT testing option for non-vaccinated workers

The Maharashtra government on Friday amended its ‘Break the Chain’ restrictions order, allowing Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) as a testing option, in addition to the RT-PCR test. This will be applicable to non-vaccinated staff in various sectors, including public transport/ private transport/shootings for films, serials, advertisements, home delivery services, staff conducting examinations, staff at marriage venues, staff at funeral venues, vendors of eatables, labourers/ workers/ staff in the manufacturing sector, e-commerce staff and staff involved in permitted construction activity, RBI.

This rule will come into effect from April 10, the order read. In its earlier order dated April 4, the government had made it mandatory for the non-vaccinated staff in these sectors to have RT-PCR tests done, which would be valid for 15 days.

The amendment was made after a series of representations from various organisations to the state government, citing procedural issues.

Further, the state government has also allowed the Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra, SETU, CSC Centres, SETU Kendra and Passport Seva Kendras to remain open on weekdays between 7am and 8pm.