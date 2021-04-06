COVID-19 in Mumbai: Check out BMC's guidelines for private hospitals conducting RAT for COVID-19 diagnosis

With many restrictions and guidelines being announced by the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC) amid COVID-19, it has issued a new notification for the private hospitals falling under Mumbai municipal corporation.

Issuing an order, the BMC said that Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) being done for admitted patients in the hospitals, the report of the same whether positive or negative should be uploaded on ICMR website withing 24 hours after sharing it with the patients. Also, for those who test postive, their names should be shared with the Epid Cell of MCGM on the same day till 11:59 pm.

Those walk-in patients who show symptoms like infleunza illness, the hospitals shall immediately conduct a Rapid antigen Test. If at all the test result is positive then the sympotamtic patient should be admitted if beds are available.