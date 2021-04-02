Mumbai: Rapid Antigen Tests help BMC detect most COVID-19 cases in Bandra

Random rapid antigen tests have helped the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) detect the maximum number of positive patients from across Bandra.

As a measure to curb the rising Covid-19 cases, the civic body had begun conducting random Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) at multiple crowded locations in the city, including shopping malls, markets and commercial hubs. Based on the area and floating population, each ward has been set a testing target.

Of all the 24 municipal wards, the maximum number of positive cases have been detected from the H west (HW) ward which covers Bandra west, along with Khar and Santacruz and H east (HE) ward, which covers Bandra east, along with part of the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).