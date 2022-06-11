Brainstorming session of OBC wing of MPCC to be held in Navi Mumbai

MPCC office |

The OBC wing of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) will hold a day-long state-level brainstorming session on OBC reservations and other issues at Ramsheth Thakur International Sports Complex in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai. The Raigad unit of MPCC is organizing the session wherein senior party leaders from the state will spend the whole day discussing ways to get justice for OBC.

Bhanudas Mali, president of the OBC wing of MPCC, informed during a press conference on Friday in Ulwe.

He said that OBC's one-day state-level brainstorming camp is a magnificent event that has not happened anywhere else in the state. During the brainstorming camp, various important issues will be discussed and some important strategic decisions will be taken. Live streams of this brainstorming camp will be shown everywhere. Around 1200 party workers of OBC wing from the state will participate. He added that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi will watch the camp live.