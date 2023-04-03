Bombay High Court to hear plea on April 27 seeking mechanism for booster shots

Mumbai: HC to hear plea on April 27 seeking mechanism for booster shots |

The Bombay high court will hear on April 27 a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking that the Maharashtra government be directed to put in place mechanism for providing booster doses for Covid-19 considering that there is rise in cases in the virus.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne will hear the plea by advocate Dhruti Kapadia who has sought that Covid-19 booster doses are arranged for the citizens in the wake of rising Covid cases in the state.

"State government should be directed to frame a policy regarding booster shots," says Kadapia

Kapadia had filed PIL in 2021 seeking to know how the authorities are planning to implement the policy for administering the booster shot. She had claimed that there is no clarity yet as to by when and how the shots are to be taken. She mentioned the matter on Monday before the bench urging the court to hear the matter which is still pending.

She said that the state government should be directed to frame a policy with regard to providing booster doses. She said: “Some mechanism should be put in place now since the cases are on the rise again.”

The advocate also raised the issue of vaccination for the homeless and mentally challenged persons wandering in the community. The HC had then asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to explain steps it will take to reach out to these persons and ensure they are vaccinated. Following this, the civic body had initiated a drive to vaccinate them.