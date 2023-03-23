Bombay High Court dismisses application seeking action against employees who had gone on strike demanding restoration of OPS

The Bombay High Court on Thursday disposed of the application filed by an advocate seeking action against striking employees of the Maharashtra government, considering that the strike has been called off.

Thousands of government employees had gone on an indefinite strike last week seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne disposed of advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte application seeking acting against the striking employees, which included even teachers and medical persons.

The advocate contended that the strike was causing great inconvenience to public, especially since the teacher had gone on a strike when the board exams were on.