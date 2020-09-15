Bombay High court allows advocates to travel on Local Trains

Bombay High court has allowed advocates, who appear before benches hearing matters physically, to travel in Local Trains for 14 days.

The advocates will be able to avil the local train service from September 18 to October 7.

Earlier, the court had asked Maharashtra government to throw open local trains, at least to those advocates who had to appear before it. The HC had said the state must consider allowing advocates (who appear before HC's physical courts) in local trains on a pilot basis.