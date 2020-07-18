How to generate QR based e-pass for boarding trains in Mumbai from July 30

The Indian Railways have commenced EMU services for Mumbai and the MMR region on the Central and Western Railway for essential services only. However, an electronic QR based e-pass along with a valid railway ticket will be mandatory to travel in the local suburban services from July 30, 2020.

To ensure social distancing and less crowding in local trains, the government on Friday issued a circular stating that from July 30, scanning of identification cards with electronic QR codes will be mandatory for government employees involved in essential services, before they are allowed to board the trains.

Railway officials confirmed the development, saying they had received the circular, and that it would be implemented from the said date.

The decision comes just over a month since suburban train services were resumed for workers of essential services.

How to generate the electronic QR based e-pass?

Stage 1

1. The HR head of each organisation may depute authorised personnel with a list of their employees in soft and hard copy with basic individual information.

The said information has to be provided in soft copy as well as a hard copy by the above-authorised personnel to - Pramod Sawant / Devansh Shukla / Jyotimani

Address: Technology Cell, 5th floor, New Administration Building, CP office compound, Dr D.N. Road, Opp. Crawford Market, Mumbai 400001.

Contact Number 8828119706

Working Days between 10.00 hrs to 18.00 hrs. from 16/07/20- 27/07/20