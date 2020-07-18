How to generate QR based e-pass for boarding trains in Mumbai from July 30

The Indian Railways have commenced EMU services for Mumbai and the MMR region on the Central and Western Railway for essential services only. However, an electronic QR based e-pass along with a valid railway ticket will be mandatory to travel in the local suburban services from July 30, 2020.
To ensure social distancing and less crowding in local trains, the government on Friday issued a circular stating that from July 30, scanning of identification cards with electronic QR codes will be mandatory for government employees involved in essential services, before they are allowed to board the trains.
Railway officials confirmed the development, saying they had received the circular, and that it would be implemented from the said date.
The decision comes just over a month since suburban train services were resumed for workers of essential services.
How to generate the electronic QR based e-pass?
Stage 1
1. The HR head of each organisation may depute authorised personnel with a list of their employees in soft and hard copy with basic individual information.
The said information has to be provided in soft copy as well as a hard copy by the above-authorised personnel to - Pramod Sawant / Devansh Shukla / Jyotimani
Address: Technology Cell, 5th floor, New Administration Building, CP office compound, Dr D.N. Road, Opp. Crawford Market, Mumbai 400001.
Contact Number 8828119706
Working Days between 10.00 hrs to 18.00 hrs. from 16/07/20- 27/07/20
2. Also, the name and contact details of a Nodal Officer is to be given by each organization and send by the above-authorized personnel so as to facilitate him/her to act as a final approver of As organization's QR code-based e-pass.
A sealed envelope containing the user name and password (which can be later changed) shall be sent to the contacts of the above nodal officer.
3. Once the information is registered as above in QR code application, an SMS along with a web link would be sent on the phone no. of the employee, as mentioned against the name of each staff, whereupon the employee shall add more details by clicking on the web link and submit the form to his nodal officer, for approval.
Stage 2
1. On receipt of the form submitted by the employee to the nodal officer of the organization, the nodal officer shall decide upon approval of the some by logging in to the web portal using the user name and password already provided.
The nodal officer may choose to approve the application singularly or in bulk.
2. Once such approval is done by the nodal officer, an SMS link will be sent to the employee, who will now be able to download his QR code e-pass using the same.
The fact that the QR code system would work as e-passes for travel in local trains was a key point decided by the Railways and the state before the services were resumed.
However, with the QR code system yet to be made operational, essential workers are currently being allowed to board trains after showing their ID cards at station entry points.
